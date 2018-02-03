Governor Abbott Joins CITGO To Announce Hurricane Relief Donation To Habitat For Humanity

Governor Greg Abbott today visited a Habitat for Humanity build site in Rockport, TX where he joined officials from CITGO to announce a new donation to help rebuild homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey. The donation from CITGO to the Aransas County Habitat for Humanity will provide essential funding for the building of 22 homes in the Rockport area.



"Rebuilding our communities after the storm requires all of us working together, and that’s exactly what Texans have done," said Governor Abbott. "The public sector, private businesses like CITGO, charities like Habitat for Humanity and individual citizens have all come together to help those impacted by Harvey. While there is still more work ahead of us, I continue to be inspired by the remarkable display of Texans coming together to lend a helping hand when it is needed most."



Following the announcement, the Governor joined volunteers, including several from the CITGO Innovation Academy at Foy H. Moody High School, to help remove debris from the build site.



In addition to today's donation, CITGO is also engaging in Harvey recovery efforts with community programs in Corpus Christi, Lake Charles and Houston.

