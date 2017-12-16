Governor Abbott Attends Wreaths Across America Event At Texas State Cemetery

Governor Greg Abbott today participated in a ceremony at the Texas State Cemetery where he joined Wreaths Across America in honoring Texas veterans. This ceremony is part of the annual National Wreaths Across America Day and the is the second to be held at the Texas State Cemetery. This year’s ceremony included seven ceremonial wreaths placed at the resting places of heroes from each branch of the military who were either prisoners of war or killed in action. The Wreaths Across America ceremony takes place at more than 1,300 locations around the world.



“While our fallen heroes are no longer with us, their legacy of service and sacrifice lives on to inspire future generations of Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “The Wreaths Across America ceremony is an important event that serves to honor and remember our veterans laid to rest at the Texas State Cemetery. I encourage all Texans to participate in their local Wreaths Across America ceremony this holiday season and pay tribute to those who have given so much for their country.”



Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization founded in 2007 to honor fallen heroes across the nation, work with local veterans organizations and teach younger generations about the value of their freedoms secured by the sacrifices of the United States Armed Forces.