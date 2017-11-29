Governor Abbott Attends Ribbon Cutting For New Liberty Mutual Insurance Plano Campus

Governor Greg Abbott today joined Liberty Mutual Insurance CEO David H. Long and elected officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Liberty Mutual's new Plano campus. The new state-of-the-art, one million square foot office complex is set to hold nearly 5,000 employees starting in January. During the ceremony, the Governor congratulated Liberty Mutual Insurance for their continued expansion in Texas and investment in the Plano community.

"Today is another banner day for the city of Plano and the entire state of Texas thanks to Liberty Mutual's new 5,000-employee facility," said Governor Abbott. "Our economy is truly the envy of the nation because of companies like Liberty Mutual that are investing big in Texas. I want to thank Liberty Mutual for being a part of Texas’ economic success story, and I look forward to their continued growth and partnership with the state."

“We are excited to open the doors of our newest office today here in Legacy West,” said Liberty Mutual Insurance Chairman and CEO David H. Long. “This ceremony marks the culmination of two years of hard work and collaboration on the part of many people. I want to personally thank Governor Abbott, Mayor LaRosiliere and their teams for helping make this project a success. We look forward to our Plano campus helping us grow our business globally and strengthen both our philanthropic ties and the depth and quality of our talent.”