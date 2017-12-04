Governor Abbott Attends 84th Annual Texas Farm Bureau Convention

Governor Greg Abbott today attended the 84th annual gathering of the Texas Farm Bureau in Frisco, Texas. The convention hosts farmers and ranchers from across the state to address issues that impact Texas agriculture. This year’s convention included farmers and ranchers from 206 county Farm Bureaus in Texas. In his speech the Governor thanked the men and women of the Texas Farm Bureau for being a voice and advocate for agriculture in the state.



“Texas leads the nation in the amount of farms acreage used for agricultural production because of the hard working men and women of the Texas Farm Bureau,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only do they produce the food on our tables, but they also help drive the economic success of this state. While the farming community has certainly taken a hit in the aftermath of Harvey, it is the strength and spirit of Texas farmers that assures me we will bounce back even stronger than before. As Governor, I will continue to be a fierce defender of the rights and advocate for the issues that allow our agricultural industry to succeed.”