Governor Abbott Applauds Decision By Trump Administration To Recognize Jerusalem As Capital of Israel

Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement supporting President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and his plan to relocate the American Embassy to Jerusalem.



“This is truly a historic day – one that is long overdue. Today’s announcement further solidifies our important partnership with Israel, and I commend the President for fulfilling his promise and sticking to his convictions,” said Governor Abbott. “As Israel’s number one trading partner in the United States, Texas will remain a steadfast ally to our most trusted partner in the Middle East and continue to build upon our alliance.”