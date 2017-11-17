Governor Abbott Announces Extension Of Transitional Sheltering Assistance For Hurricane Victims

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted Texas' request to extend the deadline for Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) for victims of Hurricane Harvey. TSA helps displaced victims of the storm who are unable to return to their homes find short-term shelter in hotels or other temporary housing locations. The TSA deadline has been extended from November 28, 2017 to January 16, 2018.



"It is truly devastating that so many Texans are still unable to return to their homes because of this terrible storm," said Governor Abbott. "While it is certainly not the same, I am hopeful that extending TSA for these victims will give them some solace as they continue the rebuilding process. I thank FEMA for their quick action in granting this request, and I remain committed to doing everything possible to get these families back under their own roofs."



Nearly 17,000 households are taking advantage of FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance, as of Nov. 16.