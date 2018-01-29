First Lady Cecilia Abbott Joins Second Lady Karen Pence For Arts And Military Conference At Fort Hood

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott welcomed Karen Pence, Second Lady of the United States, to Texas today for the Texas Creative Forces Arts and Military Conference, hosted by the Texas Commission on the Arts. Mrs. Pence and Mrs. Abbott addressed conference attendees and attended a roundtable discussion on the Art Therapy program at Fort Hood.

“I am so thankful for the commitment of the doctors, therapists and other specialists I met today at Fort Hood who are ensuring that our service members are getting the range of care they need to not only survive, but to thrive,” Mrs. Abbott said. “We must continue to do all that we can to make certain our service members are able to properly heal, and Mrs. Pence’s leadership and efforts to increase awareness of art therapy and its effectiveness is invaluable.”

Mrs. Pence’s signature initiative as Second Lady of the United States is “Art Therapy: Healing with the HeART,” which focuses on promoting art therapy as an innovative and effective therapy for those with mental, emotional and physical wounds.

Creative Forces: NEA Military Healing Arts Network is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) in partnership with the U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs, plus state and local arts agencies, including the Texas Commission on the Arts. The network places creative arts therapies at the core of patient-centered care at 11 military medical facilities across the country, including Fort Hood. Creative Forces is creating a community-based military and family support network to provide increased opportunities for arts programs in and around Fort Hood.