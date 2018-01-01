Elevating Education
Education is essential to preserve liberty. We must continue to invest in early education and higher education, and expand school choice in Texas. Our goal is to give teachers the tools and resources they need to help our children succeed.
Priorities
High-Quality PreK
The purpose of funding high-quality PreK is to set higher standards, evaluate their effectiveness and eliminate what doesn’t work. It ensures PreK works rather than wastes taxpayer money.
Governor's University Research Initiative (GURI)
We are continuing our mission to advance Texas universities to be among the best in the nation. Recruiting internationally renowned researchers elevates our universities, spurs economic development and helps create jobs.
School Finance
School finance is not about financing our schools. It’s about providing our students with the best education possible. With a sense of urgency, we will create better ways to fund education.
School Choice
No child should be in the wrong school because of their zip code. Parents should be empowered to choose the school that’s best for their child.
Related News
Governor Abbott Participates In NASA In-Flight Education Downlink With Briarhill Middle School
Governor Greg Abbott today visited Briarhill Middle School where he joined students and local leaders for the NASA In-Flight Education Downlink.
Report To The People Of Texas
Governor Greg Abbott today released his second “Report to the People of Texas,” which highlights the legislative, economic, educational, and public safety achievements over the past year.
Governor Abbott Directs TEA To Take Action To Fix Special Education In Texas
Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to Texas Education Agency (TEA)Commissioner Mike Morath directing him to take immediate steps to prepare an initial corrective action plan within the next seven days to reform special education in Texas.
Governor Abbott Announces Two Governor’s University Research Initiative Grant Awards
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas has recruited two distinguished researchers as part of the Governor’s University Research Initiative (GURI). This initiative aims to bring nationally-recognized researchers to Texas institutions of higher education.
Governor Abbott Signs School Finance Reform Legislation
Governor Greg Abbott today signed House Bill 21 (HB 21) to create a school finance commission as well as provide immediate funding for public education, historic funding for charter school facilities and new programs for students with special needs.
Governor Abbott Thanks Lawmakers For Supporting Legislation Establishing School Choice For Students With Disabilities
The following lawmakers have declared their support for HB 253 or SB 2, which address Governor Abbott’s call to provide school choice for students with disabilities.
Governor Abbott Thanks Lawmakers For Supporting Legislation Establishing A School Finance Commission
The following lawmakers have declared their support for HB 191 or SB 16, which address Governor Abbott’s call to establish a school finance commission.
Governor Abbott Announces Growing Support For School Finance Reform
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that his call for school finance reform is generating growing support across Texas. School finance reform is part of the Governor's 20-item agenda for the ongoing special legislative session.
Governor Abbott Announces Growing Support For School Choice For Special Needs Students
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that his call for school choice for special needs students is generating growing support across Texas.
Governor Greg Abbott Announces Texas Public Elementary School Reading Initiative
Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath today announced a comprehensive reading initiative – Texas Readers – to strengthen the reading skills of students across the state.