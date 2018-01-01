Elevating Education

Education is essential to preserve liberty. We must continue to invest in early education and higher education, and expand school choice in Texas. Our goal is to give teachers the tools and resources they need to help our children succeed.

Priorities

High-Quality PreK

The purpose of funding high-quality PreK is to set higher standards, evaluate their effectiveness and eliminate what doesn’t work. It ensures PreK works rather than wastes taxpayer money.

Governor's University Research Initiative (GURI)

We are continuing our mission to advance Texas universities to be among the best in the nation. Recruiting internationally renowned researchers elevates our universities, spurs economic development and helps create jobs.

School Finance

School finance is not about financing our schools. It’s about providing our students with the best education possible. With a sense of urgency, we will create better ways to fund education.

School Choice

No child should be in the wrong school because of their zip code. Parents should be empowered to choose the school that’s best for their child.