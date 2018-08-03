Governor’s Advisor (Governor’s Advisor III)

Job #: 2018-57

TWC Job #: 3558986

3558986 Opening Date: 3/08/2018

3/08/2018 Travel Required: NA

NA {phrase:job_salary}: $5,258.66 - $8,624.25/mo

$5,258.66 - $8,624.25/mo Position Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Group Step: B25

B25 Class: 1882

Military Occupational Specialist codes that may be applicable to this position: 8P100, 8U000

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

Governor’s Advisors are hired to work within the Office of the Governor’s (OOG) Policy Division reporting to the Director of Policy. Performs highly complex program research, analyses and writing as needed to support and disseminate the Governor’s statewide agenda in the area of criminal justice. Effectively assists and leads state agency executives and boards in strategizing, planning, performance measurement and the strategic allocation of resources. Effectively supports the Governor, his executive team, the Texas Legislature, and other stakeholders in formulating and answering questions, formally defining complex business issues, and determining the most effective course of action to accomplish short, mid, and long-term programmatic goals and objectives. Provides superior customer service, including complex technical assistance to the Legislature, senior staff, other state agencies and constituents. Governor’s Advisors remain on-call, including on short notice, during legislative sessions, nights, weekends, and holidays for all related business matters relating to the work of the Policy Division and the OOG. Regularly speaks to complex policy, planning and programmatic issues with clarity. Works under general supervision with moderate latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Assists agency executives, boards, senior staff, the Texas Legislature and other stakeholders in researching, evaluating and preparing comprehensive analyses of criminal justice policy, reports, issuing briefs, and flawless written materials on complex state fiscal, policy and programmatic issues.

Analyze budget decision ramifications

Monitor implementation of major legislation from legislative sessions

Evaluate legislation results to develop focus areas for future legislative sessions

Provides superior technical and programmatic assistance and leadership to state agency executives as required to clearly disseminate and successfully implement the Governor’s policy priorities statewide.

Assists the Governor and his executive team in program planning, development and implementation.

Conducts benchmarking studies, surveys, inspections and reviews as required to evaluate and determine compliance with certification requirements, applicable laws, regulations, policies and procedures.

Evaluates agency operations and business issues and prepares timely and factual reports of findings and recommendations.

Assists agency executives and boards in implementing, overseeing and evaluating procedural and/or policy changes.

Assists in the preparation of administrative reports, studies and specialized research projects.

Engages community and professional groups through public speaking and demonstrated leadership as needed to coordinate, improve and stimulate interest in state programs and to achieve local success for the Governor’s statewide initiatives and programs.

Identifies gaps in resources and recommends improvements. Develops sound action plans to improve existing programs and start new initiatives.

Leads and actively contributes in the development of OOG and statewide policy and procedure manuals.

Performs all other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university plus a minimum of one (1) year of progressively responsible budget, policy and/or specialized programmatic experience. Demonstrated knowledge and experience working in and around the Texas Legislature or litigation experience in criminal cases. Must demonstrate advanced research, policy analysis, writing and public presentation skills. Prior experience conducting policy research and fiscal analysis, including using Microsoft Excel, statistical software packages and Microsoft Word is required. The available positions are specifically designed for well-qualified applicants with demonstrated strong quantitative and qualitative skills, experience in data analysis, an understanding of complex public finance issues, and an overarching interest in advancing strategic budget and policy initiatives.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of policy expertise area.

Knowledge of laws, rules, regulations and practices pertaining to records retention.

Knowledge of budget processes which includes developing and monitoring budgets.

Knowledge of the legislative process, which includes analysis and interpretation of legislation.

Skill in negotiation.

Skill in the use of personal computers.

Skill in developing and making presentations.

Skill in public relations.

Skill in public speaking.

Skill in the use of applicable software.

Ability to direct the development of policy and operating procedures.

Ability to analyze and solve complex, technical and managerial problems.

Ability to develop and implement effective solutions.

Ability to communicate effectively to convey complex ideas and concepts.

Ability to maintain effective working relationships within and outside the agency.

Registration, Certification or Licensure: Valid Texas Driver’s License.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions: This classification functions in a standard office environment. Ability to move up to 35 lbs. Maintain regular schedule of attendance. Ability to drive and travel as needed. Will need to move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to work hours that can include holidays and as needed.