Grant Administration Director (Manager V)

Job #: 2018-56

TWC Job #: 7270359

7270359 Opening Date: 3/07/2018

3/07/2018 Travel Required: 10%

10% {phrase:job_salary}: $5,784.58 - $8,083.33/mo.

$5,784.58 - $8,083.33/mo. Position Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Group Step: B26

B26 Class: 1604

Military Occupational Specialist codes that may be applicable to this position: 00Z, 25, 46, 92, 02, 05,08

Omission of data on the state application is grounds for disqualification of the application.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

This position is within the Governor’s Public Safety Office and is assigned to the Grant Administration team, reporting to the Director. Performs highly advanced managerial work including the effective development, execution and monitoring of agency operations, budgets and contracts; process design and management; compliance and performance management; grant-making; and planning. The position will lead the Grant Administration team supporting criminal justice and homeland security grant programs within Public Safety Office and will work to develop and streamline divisional policies, processes, budget issues and planning efforts. This position will have oversight of internal operations and external training and technical assistance efforts and be responsible for coordinating closely with agency financial services and compliance staff as well as the division’s criminal justice and homeland security Executive Leadership Team. Plans, assigns, and supervises the work of others. Works under minimal supervision, with considerable latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgement.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Punctual, reliable, and consistent work attendance is required.

Coordinates, monitors, and evaluates policies and procedures.

Identifies areas of needed change and makes recommendations to improve operations.

Uses and monitors data and information needed by the Public Safety Office, OOG leadership, and other divisions to support the effective management of funds.

Assists with project plans for implementation of the annual grant cycle as well as individual or interrelated initiatives.

Manages staff development program.

Works with staff to identify process issues, redesign, or streamline processes as needed, and develops and implements solutions in a timely manner.

Oversees quality assurance procedures and risk assessments. This includes monitoring functions of other sections involved in the quality control process to guarantee timely compliance with assigned tasks, goals, and objectives.

Oversees development of annual monitoring plan to ensure compliance monitoring thresholds are met.

Oversees budgeting procedures, preparation, and reporting for the division, including preparation of annual operating budget for the division.

Oversees preparation of federal financial and programmatic reporting including coordination of reconciliations.

Serves as Records Management Liaison for the division and oversees data collection and management of information used by internal and external partners in grants management.

Develops contracts by identifying provider resources, describing services to be rendered, and discussing contract specifications.

Monitors contract performance by examining billings, fiscal data, and eligibility determinations for compliance with terms of contract and policies; and recommends cancellation of contracts when deviations occur.

Coordinates contract renewals and amendments.

Provides guidance regarding contract administration, policies, and procedures.

Assists in the collection, organization, analysis, and/or preparation of materials in response to external audits, public information requests, and other program inquiries.

Develops and implements external training and technical assistance initiatives.

Assists with the development of recommendations for policy and programmatic issues relating to the implementation, improvement, and/or expansion or reduction of program funding.

Assists in preparing justifications for the implementation of procedural or policy changes.

Develops policy and procedure manuals.

Identifies, presents and implements effective business solutions as needed.

Coordinates with other divisions of OOG on administrative, budget, and financial issues under their purview.

Supervises staff performing operational, budget, and monitoring activities for the division.

May prepare and provide presentations for professional organizations, governmental entities, and the public.

May prepare and update web content.

Complies with all OOG policies, procedures, and applicable laws.

Performs all other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

College graduate from an accredited four-year college or university with a degree in public administration, business, accounting, or a related discipline plus eight (8) years of progressively responsible experience in grant administration, financial management, project management or other activities demonstrating a strong capability in agency oversight, organization, or administration. Experience and education may be substituted for each other on a year-for-year basis. Proficiency in software programs such as Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Access, and strong computer skillset are also required.

REGISTRATION, CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE

Certification as a Certified Texas Contract Manager (CTCM) is strongly preferred. Valid Texas Driver’s License.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of the Office of the Governor’s eGrants Grant Management system.

High level of skill in verbal and written communications.

Strong writing skills required.

Ability to conceptualize strategies for analyzing data and developing communication strategies.

Ability to assess process flows to identify areas for improvement.

Ability to understand and communicate on issues related to budget, financial management, and agency administration issues, including knowledge of relating laws, regulation, and best practice.

Ability to build rapport with internal and external stakeholders.

Skill in writing and compiling plans and reports.

Ability to identify problems, evaluate alternatives, and implement effective solutions.

Ability to exercise initiative and creativity.

Ability to communicate complex processes in customer-centric, straightforward ways.

Knowledge of local, state, and federal laws and regulations relevant to program areas and job duties.

Ability to use organizational and analytical methods.

Skill in logically defining problem areas, collecting, and evaluating data.

Knowledge of the principles and practices of public administration and management.

Knowledge of eLearning software and adult learning methods preferred.

Knowledge of personal computers and software applications.

Skill in planning.

Skill in customer service.

Skill in developing and making presentations.

Ability to establish goals and objectives, to devise solutions to program administrative problems.

Ability to maintain effective working relationships within and outside the agency.

Ability to develop and evaluate program policies and procedures.

Ability to train.

Ability to develop and coach staff.

Ability to coordinate.

Ability to communicate effectively.

Ability to travel.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions: This classification functions in a standard office environment and requires a regular schedule of 8-5, M-F or an alternate schedule to be approved by OOG. Ability to move up to 35 lbs. Ability to drive and travel as needed. Will need to move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, set up conference rooms for meetings, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to observe and evaluate media and grant presentations. Must be able to work hours during a legislative session that include holidays and as needed. Repetitive use of a keyboard at a workstation. Work with overlapping projects and deadlines. Work as a team member. Have direct customer contact.