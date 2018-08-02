CSTT Regional Administrator (Program Specialist III) - Central Texas

Job #: 2018-45

TWC Job #: 6617022

6617022 Opening Date: 2/08/2018

2/08/2018 Travel Required: Up to 10% out of region; Extensive travel within region.

Up to 10% out of region; Extensive travel within region. {phrase:job_salary}: $3,520.00 - $5,746.00/mo

$3,520.00 - $5,746.00/mo Position Location: Austin

Austin Group Step: B19

B19 Class: 1572

Military Occupational Specialist codes that may be applicable to this position: 35F, 712X, 040, 0231, 60C0

Omission of data on the state application is grounds for disqualification of the application.



GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

This position is within the Child Sex Trafficking Team (CSTT), Public Safety Office (PSO), and reports to the CSTT Associate Director for Strategic Development. This position provides complex (journey-level) work in the CSTT’s Central Texas Region (Travis, McLennan and many nearby counties). Duties include: collaborate with a variety of public and private stakeholders to ensure the continuum of survivor care established in the region is functioning in accordance with CSTT guiding principles – trauma-responsive, victim-centered, collaborative, and continuously improving; assess strengths and needs of the region; develop and implement plans to expand the geographic boundaries of the regional model and to expand that model to include research-based prevention programs as well as long-term services to build resiliency in survivors of child sex trafficking; and provide training and technical assistance to constituents throughout the region on child sex trafficking and promising practices to prevent, combat, and serve its victims.

Works under limited supervision, with moderate latitude for prioritizing resources, and the employee’s use of initiative and independent judgment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Provides leadership in assigned regional model development and improvement activities for local stakeholders and the PSO. May write protocols memorializing activities and integration commitments from survivor care continuum partners.

Collaborates in the planning, development, implementation, analysis, maintenance, improvement, and documentation of the regional model of survivor care.

Facilitates meetings and other activities of governing body providing oversight for regional model.

Collects, analyzes, and uses data to lead meetings of continua partners to drive continuous quality improvement of system protocols, processes, and performance.

Assesses outputs and outcomes of survivor care continuum and other regional model activities, identifying strengths, needs, opportunities and strategies for improvement, capacity expansion or reduction, and specialty services or other activities.

Monitors and responds assertively to compliance matters by regional model stakeholders regarding adherence to continuum protocols, information sharing procedures, data collection and reporting and other activities.

Participates in reviews of applications for grants needed to build the regional models of care, promote prevention activities, and otherwise support the efforts of the Child Sex Trafficking Team throughout the state to ensure adherence to the program’s policies.

With supervisor, coordinates selection process by local stakeholders of applicants earning recommendation to Governor’s Office for delivery of PSO-funded continuum roles.

Assists supervisor in coordinating the workflow of regional model development and improvement activities.

Works with supervisor and other CSTT regional administrators to plan and initiate strategic development activities that deploy lessons learned from experience in assigned region, to building regional models in other communities.

Coordinates and leads trainings and provides technical support for PSO staff and community stakeholders.

Collaborates with PSO staff and local stakeholders in determining trends, needs, and addressing technical issues.

Provides active leadership with local organizations and agencies in the assigned region, modeling and promoting collaborative and supportive relationships between leaders, their staff and volunteers and organizational operations, facilitating restorative activities that build positive relationships between stakeholders.

Establishes and maintains trusting relationships that illustrate open and honest communication with local stakeholders, including agency leadership and other representatives of law enforcement, state and local child welfare and juvenile justice, physical and behavioral healthcare, survivor leadership, victim service, judicial, and child sex trafficking prevention and education.

In collaboration with PSO staff and in support of scheduled evaluation activities, assesses, documents, provides reports on the performance of, and manages elements of PSO-funded services in the assigned region and other locations as directed.

In collaboration with Governor’s Office staff, prepares marketing collaterals and delivers education and outreach activities to community and professional groups to garner and maintain support for, and engagement with, PSO programs.

Prepares comprehensive reviews of literature, statutes, rules, and/or policies and prepares administrative reports and studies that inform the development and improvement of the assigned regional model of care.

Develops and maintains an understanding of, and relationships with, the systems that impact or provide care for survivors of child sex trafficking and the key organizations and agencies involved across the state and those with local influence on their assigned region.

Attends conferences, webinars, and other professional development opportunities to increase job knowledge, technical expertise and regional model enhancement opportunities.

May train others.

May supervise interns or volunteers in the assigned region.

Performs all other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a degree in government, criminal justice, public health, social work, psychology, or a related discipline. At least three years of professional experience in stakeholder relations and organizational or community leadership required. Experience supervising others or motivating and supporting volunteers required. Advanced degree preferred. Successful experience developing collaborative projects involving agencies or organizations from multiple disciplines preferred. Experience managing budgets or grants preferred. Employment experience in the child welfare, juvenile justice, law enforcement, criminal justice or children’s mental-behavioral-medical health or related field preferred.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of nonprofit and public administration and management and evaluation.

Skill in identifying measures or indicators of program performance.

Ability to gather, assemble, correlate, analyze, and synthesize facts and trends; to devise solutions to problems; to prepare reports; to develop, evaluate, and interpret policies and procedures; to communicate effectively; and to train others.

Ability to assess sensitive or critical situations and provide well-thought-out, fact- and research-based briefings, options, and recommendations.

Ability to lead meetings of individuals and organizations representing different perspectives and needs, some of whom may have poor or no prior relationships with one another, towards successful consensus building around shared objectives

Skill in personal computers, mobile devices and software applications including PowerPoint, Excel, databases or information systems and email marketing-event registration-list management platforms

Skill in verbal and written communications, including developing and delivering presentations to large audiences.

Skill in planning and developing workflows.

Skill in writing and compiling plans and reports.

Effective critical thinking skills.

Ability to identify problems, evaluate alternatives, and implement effective solutions.

Ability to establish goals and objectives, to devise solutions to performance management problems.

Ability to anticipate needs and risk.

Ability to exercise sound judgment and discretion.

Ability to exercise initiative and creativity.

Ability to maintain effective working relationships within and outside the agency.

Ability to communicate difficult information constructively, respectfully, and tactfully.

Ability to receive feedback respectfully and constructively and to focus on continued professional growth.

Ability to develop, evaluate and edit incremental protocols reflecting multiple professional disciplines

Ability to communicate effectively.

Ability to travel.

Registration, Certification, or Licensure: Valid Texas Driver’s License.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions:

This classification functions in an office environment within the assigned region, apart from other PSO employees. Responsibilities include extensive daytime travel in, or adjacent to the region and requires a base schedule of 8:00 – 5:00, M-F with adjustments to meet the demands of regional model activities. An alternate schedule may be approved by OOG. Ability to lift or move up to 35 lbs. Ability to drive and travel as needed within the region and across the state, including trips to Austin. Ability to set up conference rooms for meetings including moving chairs, preparing copies, A/V equipment, refreshments, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to deliver long presentations to large audiences. Must be able to work longer hours during grant applicant selection times or periods of heavy regional model activity as needed. Repetitive use of a computer keyboard. Work with overlapping projects and deadlines. Work independently, managing priorities and managing time and other priorities efficiently. Work collaboratively as a team member with limited in-person contact with co-workers. Have direct and frequent PSO customer contact.