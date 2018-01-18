Advertising Specialist (Marketing Specialist II)

Job #: 2018-42

TWC Job #: 5288881

5288881 Opening Date: 1/18/2018

1/18/2018 Travel Required: 20%

20% {phrase:job_salary}: $3,081.33 - $3,762.00/mo

$3,081.33 - $3,762.00/mo Position Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Group Step: B17

B17 Class: 1823

Military Occupational Specialist codes that may be applicable to this position: 46, 46Q, 46R, 46Z, 46A, 46X, MC, 165X, 340, PA, 03, 019, INF, 4341, 4302, 43, 4305, 3N0X0, 35PX, 3N, 35

Ommission of data on the state application is grounds for disqualification of the application.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

The Advertising Specialist position reports to the Director of Tourism. Performs tourism advertising invoice processing, budget monitoring and advertising verification. Assists in the planning and implementation of advertising strategies and materials to best represent the State of Texas to industry stakeholders, customers and prospects. Administrate and coordinate activities for domestic and international advertising and social media. Researches and responds to advertising questions from advertising agency, tourism staff and various internal and external EDT business partners. Works under general supervision with limited latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Coordinating and demonstrating leadership on advertising program projects.

Regular work attendance.

Reconciles, reviews and processes advertising invoices within stipulated timelines: prepares reliable estimates.

Actively monitors advertising budget and advertising placements.

Reconciles advertising affidavits, tear sheets and proof-of-run materials with advertising invoices.

Performs advertising agency contract administration support duties as assigned.

Prepares and proofreads advertising and marketing reports as required.

Works closely with other tourism section team members to ensure advertising needs are met.

Participates in coordination and implementation of Internet and interactive advertising and social media promotions.

Participates in the coordination, development and implementation of tourism division advertising and marketing plans to compliment statewide tourism marketing goals.

Assists in writing, presenting and/or disseminating the division’s advertising plan and informational and marketing materials as directed.

Assists in coordinating daily projects with the Advertising Coordinator and the Tourism Deputy Director and the contracted advertising agency.

May represent the tourism division at meetings and events.

Must comply and follow all rules, regulations, policies and procedures of the department.

Maintain regular work schedule.

Performs all other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

College graduate from an accredited four-year college or university with major course work in advertising, marketing, business administration, or a related field plus two (2) years of directly related experience in planning, development and coordination of advertising and marketing projects preferred. Experience and education may be substituted for each other on a year-to-year basis. Valid Texas Driver’s License required with acceptable driving record.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of budget monitoring and reconciliation.

Knowledge of advertising and marketing strategies.

Knowledge of personal computers and software applications.

Knowledge of English grammar and usage.

Skill in verbal and written communication.

Skill in attention to detail and accuracy.

Skill in proofing and editing.

Skill in organization and project management.

Ability to interpret and follow State of Texas regulations, policies, and procedures.

Ability to review and evaluate tourism data.

Ability to present information in a concise and organized manner.

Ability to use a personal computer in a Windows software environment to include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher and Acrobat

Ability to communicate effectively in groups through either practiced or extemporaneous oral presentations.

Ability to routinely record information such as draft correspondence, reports, documents, policies, procedures, conduct interviews and record information, or prepare other lengthy documents using handwritten or mechanical means.

Ability to identify problems, evaluates alternatives, and implements effective solutions.

Ability to develop and evaluate policies and procedures.

Ability to maintain effective working relationships within and outside the agency.

Ability to communicate effectively to convey complex ideas and concepts.

Ability to coordinate multiple large projects simultaneously.

Ability to travel 20%, (i.e., weekly or monthly under normal conditions for long distances).

Registration, Certification or Licensure: Valid Texas Driver’s License.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions: This classification functions in a standard office environment and requires a regular schedule of 8-5, M-F or an alternate schedule to be approved by OOG. Ability to move up to 35 lbs. Ability to drive and travel as needed. Will need to move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to view invoices and written communications and marketing plans. Must be able to work hours that can include holidays and as needed.