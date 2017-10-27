Program Coordinator (Program Specialist II)

Job #: 2018-14

Military Occupational Specialist codes that may be applicable to this position: 35F, 712X, 040, 0231, 60C0

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

This position is within the Governor’s Office, Criminal Justice Division (CJD) and assigned to the Director of the Child Sex Trafficking Team. This position works to plan, develop, and implement agency programs that provide resources to state and local entities to prevent child sex trafficking and improve outcomes for survivors through development of regional models of care and other means. The program coordinator takes responsibility for a portfolio of programs to develop CJD-funded programs, to assess their value and performance over time, to develop plans for growth and improvement, and to work with experts and stakeholders to gain input and develop buy in. The expert advice of and analysis conducted by the program coordinator is highly significant in making critical short- and long-term programmatic decisions for the division. Performs moderately complex (journey-level) consultative services and technical assistance work. Works under general supervision, with limited latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Leads program development for assigned issue areas as well as works with senior program coordinators in support of their assigned issue areas.

Works with experts, boards, CJD leaders, and others within the Office of the Governor to consider a variety of options related to both program management and program measurement and to analyze and present those options to the section director and executive director.

May manage a small portfolio of high-risk, high-priority grants.

Develops, maintains, and executes against strategies for program improvement based on work with experts, boards, CJD leaders, and others within the Office of the Governor.

Develops and maintains an understanding of the systems that provide care for survivors of child sex trafficking and the key organizations and agencies involved as well as builds and maintains relationships with experts and stakeholders.

Reviews applications for grants needed to build the regional models of care, promote prevention activities, and otherwise support the efforts of the child sex trafficking team throughout the state to ensure adherence to the program’s policies.

Reviews performance data both at an aggregate program or issue area level to determine the efficacy of CJD-funded programs as well as identifying specific concerns related to individual grants.

Writes and edits reports, briefs, plans, and other documents.

May support or conduct trainings and presentations both internally and for appropriate stakeholders.

Contribute to process improvement efforts by identifying concerns and trends related to agency operations.

Works with supervisor to develop funding plans and priorities that align with designated state and federal sources of funding.

Professionally communicate with CEOs/CFOs of private corporations; city and county leaders; state agency executives; and other professionals about programs and requirements.

As assigned, represent the Governor’s Office (CJD) at meetings related to division and section funding opportunities and allowable activities. Provide guidance to CJD staff, grantees, applicants, and others, including via conferencing and other means.

May manage the collection, organization, and analysis of criminal justice data using Excel and Access databases.

Assist supervisor in coordinating the workflow of program development activities.

Attend conferences, training, and other professional development opportunities to increase job knowledge and technical expertise.

Perform all other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a degree in government, criminal justice programs, business, or a related discipline. Advanced degree preferred.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of local, state, and federal laws related to the assigned issue areas; of public administration and management techniques; of statistical analysis processes; of budget processes; of research techniques; of training and marketing techniques; and of program management processes and techniques.

Skill in identifying measures or indicators of program performance.

Ability to gather, assemble, correlate, analyze, and synthesize facts and trends; to devise solutions to problems; to market programs; to prepare reports; to develop, evaluate, and interpret policies and procedures; to communicate effectively; and to train others.

Ability to assess sensitive or critical situations and provide well-thought-out, fact- and research-based briefings, options, and recommendations.

Thorough knowledge of local, state, and federal laws and regulations relevant to program areas.

Working knowledge of automated information tracking systems.

Knowledge of the state’s Uniform Grant Management Standards and federal grant regulations.

Skill in personal computers and software applications.

Knowledge of the principles and practices of public administration and management.

Skill in verbal and written communications.

Skill in planning.

Skill in writing and compiling plans and reports.

Skill in identifying measures of program performance.

Effective critical thinking skills.

Ability to identify problems, evaluate alternatives, and implement effective solutions.

Ability to establish goals and objectives, to devise solutions to grant management problems.

Ability to anticipate needs and risk.

Ability to exercise sound judgment and discretion.

Ability to exercise initiative and creativity.

Ability to maintain effective working relationships within and outside the agency.

Ability to communicate constructively and respectfully.

Ability to receive feedback respectfully and constructively and focus on continued professional growth.

Ability to develop and evaluate program policies.

Ability to communicate effectively.

Ability to travel.

Registration, Certification or Licensure: Valid Texas Driver’s License.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions: This classification functions in a standard office environment and requires a regular schedule of 8-5, M-F or an alternate schedule to be approved by OOG. Ability to move up to 35 lbs. Ability to drive and travel as needed. Will need to move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, set up conference rooms for meetings, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to observe and evaluate media and grant presentations. Must be able to work hours during a legislative session that include holidays and as needed. Repetitive use of a keyboard at a workstation. Work with overlapping projects and deadlines. Work as a team member. Have direct customer contact.