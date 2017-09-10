Grant Coordinator (Grant Coordinator I - 2 openings)

Job #: 2018-08

TWC Job #: 6574672

6574672 Opening Date: 10/09/2017

10/09/2017 {phrase:job_salary}: $3,293.42-$3,583.00 mo

$3,293.42-$3,583.00 mo Position Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Group Step: B18

B18 Class: 1920

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

This position is assigned to the OOG’s Homeland Security Grants Division (HSGD) and reports to the Section Manager. HSGD makes public investments through grant programs to promote strategies that prevent terrorism and other catastrophic events and to prepare communities for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to the security and resilience of Texas and the Nation. The focus of this position is working with organizations throughout the state to support homeland security preparedness efforts through planning and grant investments. Performs complex (senior-level) grant development, analysis, monitoring, and management work. A position at this level is distinguished from an entry level position by the level of responsibility assumed and the complexity of duties assigned in managing program activities. Work involves evaluating grant applications for eligibility and appropriateness; assisting with monitoring schedules and reports; and, analyzing performance data to determine the efficacy of HSGD-funded programs. Writes and edits reports, briefs, plans, and other documents. Effectively communicates with industry leaders and other professionals to accomplish mutual business objectives. An employee at this level is aware of state priorities as well as grant management practices and procedure and works under general supervision, with moderate latitude of the use of initiative and independent judgment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES

Effectively plan, implement, coordinate, monitor, and evaluate grant-funded programs.

Analyze grant applications to determine eligibility and compliance with state/federal statutes and best practices.

Negotiate changes with potential grantees to make adjustments that ensure accountability and that the project scope meets the requirements and priorities established by HSGD or the federal government.

Work with Section Manager to develop funding plans and priorities that align with designated state and federal sources of funding.

Independently review and approve requests for payments involving multi-million dollar state and federal appropriations. Initiate contacts with requestors to discuss potential ineligible items or to request additional documentation to support requested funds.

Professionally communicate with city and county leaders; state agency executives; and other professionals about grant priorities, guidelines, and requirements. Develop, establish, and maintain productive and effective business relationships with other state and local agencies and organizations as required to fulfill the objectives of this position.

Analyze grant activities, identify problem areas, provide technical assistance, and work with grantees to develop corrective action plans. Identify agencies who fail to comply and initiate a request for HSGD to hold further funds to the agency.

Represent the Governor’s Office (HSGD) at meetings related to division and section funding opportunities and allowable activities. Provide guidance to HSGD staff, grantees, applicants, and others, including via conferencing and other means.

Determine eligibility of requests for grant adjustments, work with grantees to ensure accountability and make recommendations for approval or denial.

Determine a grantee’s compliance with conditions of funding placed on their grant and remove or clear the conditions when all requirements are met.

Analyze performance data to identify discrepancies and ensure follows-up with grantee to revise data, as appropriate.

Manage the collection, organization, and analysis of grant-related data using Excel and Access databases.

Assist the Section Manager in coordinating the workflow of grant related activities.

Provide training to potential and current grant recipients on the application process and reporting requirements.

Attend conferences, training and other professional development opportunities to increase job knowledge and technical expertise.

Perform all other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a degree in government, criminal justice programs, business, or a related discipline. One or more years prior experience with grant or program management is preferred. Experience and education may be substituted for one another.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS

Thorough knowledge of local, state, and federal laws and regulations relevant to program areas.

Working knowledge of automated information tracking systems.

Knowledge of the state’s Uniform Grant Management Standards preferred.

Knowledge of personal computers and software applications.

Knowledge of the principles and practices of public administration and management.

Skill in verbal and written communications.

Skill in planning.

Skill in writing and compiling plans and reports.

Skill in identifying measures of program performance.

Effective critical thinking skills.

Ability to identify problems, evaluate alternatives, and implement effective solutions.

Ability to establish goals and objectives, to devise solutions to grant management problems.

Ability to anticipate needs and risk.

Ability to exercise sound judgment and discretion.

Ability to exercise initiative and creativity.

Ability to maintain effective working relationships within and outside the agency.

Ability to develop and evaluate program policies.

Ability to communicate effectively.

Ability to travel.

Registration, Certification or Licensure

Valid Texas Driver’s License.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions

This classification functions in a standard office environment and requires a regular schedule of 8-5, M-F or an alternate schedule to be approved by OOG. Ability to move up to 35 lbs. Ability to drive and travel as needed. Will need to move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, set up conference rooms for meetings, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to observe and evaluate media and grant presentations. Must be able to work hours during a legislative session that include holidays and as needed. Repetitive use of a keyboard at a workstation. Work with overlapping projects and deadlines. Work as a team member. Have direct customer contact.