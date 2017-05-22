23 South Texas Law Enforcement Officials Sign Onto Governor Abbott’s Sanctuary Cities Op-Ed

Affirm Governor’s Position To Keep Dangerous Criminals Off The Streets

Following an op-ed over the weekend in the San Antonio Express-News by Governor Greg Abbott, Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. Eddie Guerra and McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez that discussed Senate Bill 4 – the sanctuary city ban – 23 more law enforcement officials from south Texas today lent their name in support of the op-ed.

In the op-ed, the Governor, Sheriff, and Police Chief discussed the need to “decrease fear and uncertainty about what the law really does,” adding, “whether driven by misunderstanding or by purposeful fearmongering, those who are inflaming unrest place all who live in Texas at greater risk.” The op-ed also clarifies misinformation being spread by critics of the bill, including:

Senate Bill 4 does not change how most law enforcement agencies in Texas already work.

Senate Bill 4 specifically prohibits racial profiling and discrimination.

Senate Bill 4 provides new protections to crime victims and witnesses

View the full op-ed.

The following law enforcement officials have joined Governor Abbott, Sheriff Guerra and Chief Rodriguez in signing onto the op-ed:

Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez: Val Verde County

Chief Arturo Espinosa: Alamo PD

Chief Enrique Sotelo: Alton PD

Chief Ruben "Ram" De Leon: Donna PD

Chief Eloy Cardenas: Edcouch PD

Chief David White: Edinburg PD

Chief Primitivo Rodriguez: Elsa PD

Chief Rodolfo Espinoza: Hidalgo PD

Chief Ramon Gonzalez: La Joya PD

Chief Victor Garcia: La Villa PD

Chief Olga Maldonado: Mercedes PD

Chief Robert Dominguez: Mission PD

Chief Michael Vela: Palmhurst PD

Chief Christopher R. Barrera: Palmview PD

Chief Roel Bermea: Peñitas PD

Chief Ruben Villescas: Pharr PD

Chief Juan Gonzalez: San Juan PD

Chief Richard Ozuna: Sullivan PD

Chief Stephen Mayer: Weslaco PD

Constable Celestino Avila: Constable Pct 1

Constable Martin "Marty" Cantu: Constable Pct 2

Constable Lazaro "Larry" Gallardo: Constable Pct 3

Constable Atanacio "J.R” Gaitan: Constable Pct 4