23 South Texas Law Enforcement Officials Sign Onto Governor Abbott’s Sanctuary Cities Op-Ed
Governor's Initiatives »
Affirm Governor’s Position To Keep Dangerous Criminals Off The Streets
Following an op-ed over the weekend in the San Antonio Express-News by Governor Greg Abbott, Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. Eddie Guerra and McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez that discussed Senate Bill 4 – the sanctuary city ban – 23 more law enforcement officials from south Texas today lent their name in support of the op-ed.
In the op-ed, the Governor, Sheriff, and Police Chief discussed the need to “decrease fear and uncertainty about what the law really does,” adding, “whether driven by misunderstanding or by purposeful fearmongering, those who are inflaming unrest place all who live in Texas at greater risk.” The op-ed also clarifies misinformation being spread by critics of the bill, including:
- Senate Bill 4 does not change how most law enforcement agencies in Texas already work.
- Senate Bill 4 specifically prohibits racial profiling and discrimination.
- Senate Bill 4 provides new protections to crime victims and witnesses
The following law enforcement officials have joined Governor Abbott, Sheriff Guerra and Chief Rodriguez in signing onto the op-ed:
Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez: Val Verde County
Chief Arturo Espinosa: Alamo PD
Chief Enrique Sotelo: Alton PD
Chief Ruben "Ram" De Leon: Donna PD
Chief Eloy Cardenas: Edcouch PD
Chief David White: Edinburg PD
Chief Primitivo Rodriguez: Elsa PD
Chief Rodolfo Espinoza: Hidalgo PD
Chief Ramon Gonzalez: La Joya PD
Chief Victor Garcia: La Villa PD
Chief Olga Maldonado: Mercedes PD
Chief Robert Dominguez: Mission PD
Chief Michael Vela: Palmhurst PD
Chief Christopher R. Barrera: Palmview PD
Chief Roel Bermea: Peñitas PD
Chief Ruben Villescas: Pharr PD
Chief Juan Gonzalez: San Juan PD
Chief Richard Ozuna: Sullivan PD
Chief Stephen Mayer: Weslaco PD
Constable Celestino Avila: Constable Pct 1
Constable Martin "Marty" Cantu: Constable Pct 2
Constable Lazaro "Larry" Gallardo: Constable Pct 3
Constable Atanacio "J.R” Gaitan: Constable Pct 4