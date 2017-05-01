Statement On Dallas Shooting & UT Austin Attack

Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement on the shooting of a first responder in Dallas and the stabbing attack on the University of Texas at Austin campus:

“Our prayers go out to all those affected by today’s tragic events,” said Governor Abbott. “I have been briefed by the Department of Public Safety on both incidents, and have also talked to University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves. As the investigations into these heinous crimes continue, I have offered all available state resources to both Dallas and the University of Texas to assist in any effort.”

According to the University of Texas, there is no ongoing threat to the campus community.