Governor Abbott Announces Hulu Viewer Experience Operations Headquarters in San Antonio

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Hulu, LLC will open a new viewer experience operations headquarters in San Antonio. The new operations headquarters will process technology and service requests for Hulu subscriptions from millions of customers across the United States. The San Antonio headquarters is expected to add hundreds of new jobs to the area with millions in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant offer of $1,284,000 has been extended to Hulu.

“In Texas, our mission is to set the stage for growing industries with a business-friendly policy approach that allows for innovation to thrive,” said Governor Abbott. “With the opening of Hulu’s new viewer experience operations headquarters, Texas not only benefits from the addition of new jobs, but also the confidence that fast-growing companies bring with them when they select the Lone Star State as the best place for their investments. I proudly welcome Hulu’s viewer experience operations headquarters to Texas and look forward to their tremendous success in San Antonio.”

“One of our key values at Hulu is putting the viewer first, and vital to that is crafting and delivering an extraordinary customer experience. In addition to building a great product, we’re building an infrastructure that allows us to provide the most personal, responsive and knowledgeable customer support for our viewers,” said Ben Smith, Head of Experience, Hulu. “With its vibrant culture and large and diverse talent pool, we’re incredibly excited to partner with the city to make San Antonio home to our viewer experience operations.”

“We are delighted that Hulu has chosen San Antonio for their new Viewer Experience headquarters, bringing with them hundreds of new jobs and additional capital investment to our local community,” said SAEDF Chairman Wayne Peacock. “With our collaborative approach to economic development, San Antonio is positioned to continue attracting great employers like Hulu that are making a positive impact in our community and throughout Texas.”

To learn more about Hulu, click here.