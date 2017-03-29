Governor Abbott Statement On Multiple Fatality Accident In Uvalde County

Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement after a car crash involving multiple fatalities took place on Highway 83 North near Garner State Park:

“Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to the victims and the families of those involved in today's tragic event. We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected. We thank the first responders working on the scene in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, and ask that all Texans join us in offering their thoughts and prayers.”