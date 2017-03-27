Governor Abbott Applauds Department Of Justice Action Against Sanctuary Cities

Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Department of Justice will withhold and claw back federal funds from sanctuary cities that do not comply with immigration laws and enforcement, specifically U.S. Code 1373.

“I applaud today’s bold action by Attorney General Sessions that aims to end sanctuary city policies that endanger American lives,” said Governor Abbott. “After years of the previous administration turning a blind eye to this issue, the federal government is sending a clear and necessary message that the laws of this land are going to be enforced. Texas joins the Trump administration in its commitment to end sanctuary cities, and I look forward to signing legislation that bans these dangerous policies in Texas once and for all.”

In 2015, Governor Abbott implemented a similar policy that requires all Sheriffs to certify they cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer requests or risk losing funding through the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division. Click here for more information.