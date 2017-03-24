Governor Abbott Joins President Trump For Charter Communications Jobs Announcement

Governor Greg Abbott today visited the White House where he joined President Donald J. Trump and Charter Communications Chair and CEO Tom Rutledge to announce Charter’s commitment to bring thousands of jobs back to America from overseas. As part of the announcement, Charter will open a new Spanish-language call center in McAllen, TX, a $17 million investment that will eventually employ more than 600 Texans. Combined with a recently opened call center in San Antonio, the two locations will support more than 800 Texas-based jobs when fully staffed.

“I was proud to join in today’s announcement, and I thank the President and Charter Communications for their commitment to bring jobs back to America, creating hundreds of jobs for hardworking Texans in the process,” said Governor Abbott. “The Rio Grande Valley has always been a vital part of the Texas economy, and this new facility is a testament to the high-quality workforce in McAllen. As Governor, I will continue to work with the Trump administration and all partners to promote policies that create jobs and spur a new chapter in American economic growth.”

"With the opening of our first bilingual call center in McAllen, Texas we're adding 600 good paying jobs to the Rio Grande Valley and providing a better experience for our Spanish-speaking customers across the country, most of whom previously would have had their calls routed to centers located outside the United States," said Tom Rutledge, Chair and CEO of Charter Communications. "By bringing these jobs to McAllen, we're strengthening the South Texas economy, and getting closer to Charter's goal of hiring 20,000 employees in the next four years."

Recruiting for the center is currently underway. Interested applicants should visit jobs.spectrum.com to apply and learn more about careers at Spectrum.