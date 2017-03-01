Governor Abbott Statement On Texas Legislative Action On Child Welfare System Reform

Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement after the Texas House and Senate both took action to begin reforming the child welfare system (HB4, HB5, SB11), one of Governor Abbott’s emergency legislative priorities:

“Today’s actions by the House and Senate are a significant first step toward reforming the child welfare system and creating a culture that gives every child a chance to not only survive, but thrive in Texas. I want to thank Rep. Frank, Rep. Burkett and Sen. Schwertner for their leadership on this issue.”