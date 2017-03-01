Texas Wins 2016 Site Selection’s Governor’s Cup Award For Record Fifth Year In A Row

The State of Texas has won Site Selection’s 2016 Governor’s Cup, an award that is given annually to the top performing state for capital investment and job creation. In 2016, Texas finished with 642 business relocations or expansions. This is the fifth year in a row, and the eighth year since 2004, that Texas has won the award.

“Texas’ economic climate, best-in-class workforce and entrepreneurial resilience has once again made the Lone Star State the top destination for capital investment, and I am proud to accept this award on behalf of the men and women who have made our state the beacon of economic opportunity in the United States,” said Governor Abbott. “I look forward to continuing the Texas tradition of winning this award again next year.”

Site Selection Magazine publishes information for expansion planning decision-makers — CEOs, corporate real estate executives and facility planners, human resource managers and consultants to corporations. It has awarded the Governor’s Cup annually since 1988, based on new and expanded corporate facilities as tracked by the proprietary Conway Projects Database. Qualifying projects must meet one or more of these criteria for inclusion in the database: a minimum capital investment of $1 million, 20 or more new jobs created, and 20,000 or more square feet of new space.