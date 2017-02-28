Governor Abbott Statement On Senate Vote Calling For A Convention Of States

Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement after the Texas Senate passed a resolution calling for an Article V Convention of States (SJR 2), one of Governor Abbott’s emergency legislative priorities:

“For decades, the federal government has grown out of control, increasingly abandoning the Constitution while stiff-arming the states and ignoring its citizens. This isn’t a problem caused by one President and it won’t be solved by one President – it must be fixed by the people themselves. Our nation is succumbing to the caprice of man that our Founders fought to escape and I am encouraged that the Texas Senate has taken the first step in joining other states from around the county in reversing that trend. I want to thank Senator Birdwell for his dedication on this issue, and I look forward to its approval in the House.”