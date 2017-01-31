Advocates Praise Governor Abbott’s Call For Expanded School Choice

Governor Greg Abbott today listed expanding school choice as one his legislative priorities in his State of the State address. School choice advocates were quick to offer praise for the Governor’s call to action:

“The value of opportunity is universal. Governor Abbott’s call for school choice will better the lives of Texans and keep our state the land of opportunity.”

Stacy Hock, Board Chair, Texans for Education Opportunity

“Americans for Prosperity-Texas is extremely grateful for Governor Abbott’s leadership on school choice. Equipping families in Texas with education options is the key to ensuring every child has a chance to achieve academic success. No child deserves to have their potential limited by a school that isn’t right for them. Last week, we were honored to join Governor Abbott and Lt. Governor Patrick at the National School Choice Week rally at the Capitol, where we stood alongside thousands of students and heard countless stories about the benefits of school choice. We are proud to stand with Governor Abbott in urging our state’s legislature to pass school choice legislation this session.”

Jerome Greener, State Director, Americans for Prosperity-Texas

“With an enrollment of 250,000 students and another 140,000 children on a waiting list for a charter school seat, Governor Abbott understands the demands from families for a quality education. The Governor has been a true champion for charter schools, students and families, and we appreciate his continued support for our growth.”

David Dunn, Executive Director, Texas Charter School Association

“Governor Abbott is making education choice a top priority and has shown serious commitment to empowering Texas families with access to quality education options. I applaud his leadership on this important issue.”

Randan Steinhauser, Texas Advisor, EdChoice