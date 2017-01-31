Higher Education Leaders Praise Governor Abbott’s Call To Fund University Research Initiative

Governor Greg Abbott today listed the Governor’s University Research Initiative (GURI) as one of his legislative priorities in his State of the State Address. Higher education advocates were quick to offer praise of the Governor’s call to action:

“As we heard today, Governor Abbott continues to demonstrate an impressive understanding of the value and long-term benefits of research at our public universities. His creation and ongoing support of the Governor’s University Research Initiative makes it possible for us to bring some of the best minds in the country—and beyond—to this state. In a short amount of time, GURI has enabled Texas A&M to successfully recruit five exceptional individuals who are working on solutions to pressing concerns in areas such as national security, cyber security, and sustainable energy systems. In addition to providing outstanding educational opportunities to our students, these nationally and internationally renowned researchers develop new concepts and technologies that improve our quality of life and help us attract new companies to grow our state’s economy. I thank Governor Abbott for everything he has already accomplished through this initiative, and I appreciate his continued interested in making strategic investments that lay the groundwork for a bright future in Texas.”

John Sharp, Chancellor, Texas A&M University System

“Governor Abbott has made Texas a destination for researchers overnight. His bold commitment to GURI has allowed the University of Houston to be more competitive in attracting the nation’s top research minds, including three additional National Academy members in the last year, so that we can build on our success as a Tier One research institution. This commitment has the ability to transform the research landscape, provide real solutions to real-world problems and impact our state’s economy for years to come.”

Renu Khator, Chancellor of the University of Houston System, and President of the University of Houston

“Governor Abbott’s deep support for higher education has positioned UT Austin to become one of the top public research universities in the nation by leading in education and research that will further strengthen the competitiveness of Texas. The Governor’s University Research Initiative enables us to attract top scientists and scholars to the state. It helps drive innovation at UT to create the knowledge and opportunities for our students to learn and discover.”

Greg Fenves, President, The University of Texas at Austin