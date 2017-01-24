Governor Abbott Champions School Choice At Annual Education Rally

Governor Greg Abbott today attended and delivered remarks at the Texas School Choice Week Rally where he promoted school choice as “not just a Republican issue or a Democrat issue – it is a civil rights issue.” The Governor has proclaimed January 22-28 as School Choice Week in Texas as part of a national effort to raise awareness for expansion of educational options. Additionally, Governor Abbott was honored with the Texas School Choice Coalition’s 2017 Education Champion Award for his efforts as a school choice advocate.

“Every child across this great state has the right to a quality education, and to attend a school that is best for them regardless of their zip code,” said Governor Abbott.” School choice is a civil rights issue, and Texas must ensure that no child is ever stuck in a failing school. As Governor I have seen the proven success of charter schools, and will continue to fight to empower all parents to choose a school that’s best for their child.”

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through thousands of independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

Excerpts from Governor Abbott's Remarks:

"You are like so many Parents I know who just want the best school for their kids, and they deserve choices about where to send their kids to school."

(...)

"This is not a republican issue or a democratic issue, this is a civil rights issue. The right for every child from every zip code to attend the school that’s best for them."

(...)

"This is common sense, one size doesn’t fit all when it comes to education. Why should government force a child to attend a school that’s wrong for them."

(...)

"Parental involvement is important to a child success. The ultimate parental involvement is giving parents more power to choose their child's school. It’s time to empower all parents to choose a school that’s best for their child it’s time to ensure that no child is stuck in a failing school."

(...)

"I know that Lieutenant Governor Patrick and legislative leaders in both House and Senate are working on laws that will enable school choice in Texas. I want that law to reach my desk and when it does I will make the choice to sign it."