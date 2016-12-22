Governor Abbott Pardons Five Texans

Governor Greg Abbott today pardoned the following five Texans recommended by the Board of Pardons and Paroles:

Melissa Kay Wade, 42, was sentenced to pay a $100 fine and $60.38 restitution for theft by check in 1991.

Carlos Homero Salazar, 32, was sentenced to 12 months of community supervision for burglary of a vehicle in 2003.

Rueben James Frye, 30, was sentenced to five years of community supervision for forgery in 2003.

Daniel Emilio Molina, 25, was sentenced to three days in jail for attempted possession of a prohibited weapon in 2009.

Joann Marie Aguilera, 55, was sentenced to six months of community supervision and a $125 fine for theft over $20 and under $200 in 1983.

To view the pardon proclamations, click here.