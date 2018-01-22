Texas stands at the forefront of upholding the sanctity and dignity of human life and protecting the most vulnerable among us. Thanks to the work of so many, there is now an entire generation of young women who recognize that a sonogram is their baby’s first picture. I am proud to have been a part of the steps our state has recently taken to promote a culture of life. As attorney general, I defended Texas laws that preserve the rights of the unborn. As governor, I have continued this mission by signing several pro-life bills, including provisions of my LIFE Initiative. Partial-birth abortions and dismemberment abortions are now banned in Texas. The sale or donation of baby body parts is prohibited. And burial or cremation of babies lost to abortion is now required. Texas is also increasing efforts to support women’s health and assist mothers as they raise their children.

Forty-five years after the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, these and other life-affirming efforts stand as a continuing and hopeful response to encourage a culture of life. As we continue in these efforts, let us seek to change minds and persist in advancing loving alternatives to abortion such as adoption. Together, and by God’s grace, we can give every child the chance to live a happy and fulfilling life.

At this time, I encourage all Texans to recognize the joyful gift that life is. Together, we can work toward a day when the dignity and humanity of every life is respected.

Therefore, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, do hereby proclaim January 22, 2018, to be

Sanctity of Human Life Day

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

