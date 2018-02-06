Governor Greg Abbott Names Chair And Appoints Seven To Sulphur River Basin Authority Board of Directors

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brad Drake and Wally Kraft to the Sulphur River Basin Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on February 1, 2019. Additionally, the Governor appointed Bret McCoy and Katie Stedman for terms set to expire on February 1, 2021 and appointed Kelly Mitchell, Gary Cheatwood, and Chris Spencer for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023. In addition, the Governor named Spencer presiding officer of the board. The board has the responsibility to construct, maintain, and operate inside the state and in the watershed of the Sulphur River and its tributaries inside or outside the boundaries of the authority any works considered essential to the operation of the authority and for its administration in controlling, storing, preserving, and distributing the water of the Sulphur River and its tributary streams, including the storm water and floodwater.

Brad Drake of Paris is CEO of Lamar Companies LLC. He is a former board member of the North Lamar Education Foundation. Drake received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University.

Wally Kraft of Paris is a veterinarian and the owner of Animal Health Center. He is the Texas delegate to the American Veterinary Medical Association and former president of the Texas Veterinary Medical Association. In addition, he is a board member of the Boys and Girls Club and Farm Bureau. He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. Kraft received a Bachelor of Science and Doctor of veterinary medicine from Kansas State University.

Bret McCoy of Omaha is a financial advisor who works in the financial services business. He is a board member of the Morris County Farm Bureau and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church Parish Council. McCoy received a Bachelor of Science in agriculture development from Texas A&M University and a Master of Science in agriculture from Texas A&M University - Commerce.

Katie Stedman of Mount Pleasant is president and CEO of the Mount Pleasant/Titus County Chamber of Commerce. Previously, she was the director of operations at Prepared 4 Life. She is a member of the Lions Club of Mount Pleasant and the Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant. Stedman received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin.

Kelly Mitchell of Texarkana is the president and chief operating officer of TEXAR Federal Credit Union. He is secretary and board member of Riverbend Water Resources and an ex-officio member of the Region D Water Planning Group. He is a member of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and Wilber Smith Rotary Club and president of the Wright Patman Chapter of Credit Unions. In addition, he previously served as the chair of Harvest Texarkana and Texas A&M Texarkana Alumni Association. Mitchell received a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University at Texarkana.

Gary Cheatwood of Bogata is an equipment operator for Pat Donelson. He is president of the Cuthand Volunteer Fire Department and an archeological steward for the Texas Historical Society. Previously, he served as a member of the Region D Water Planning Group. He was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard. Cheatwood received a Bachelor of Science in agricultural education from East Texas State University in Commerce.

Chris Spencer of Hughes Springs is president and chief operating officer of Crump Foods, Inc. He is the current secretary of the Linden Economic Development Corporation and past president of the Hughes Springs Chamber of Commerce. Spencer attended The University of Texas at Tyler majoring in Management and minoring in economics.