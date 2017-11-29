Governor Abbott Reappoints Burciaga To The School Land Board

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Gilbert “Gil” Burciaga to the School Land Board for a term set to expire on August 29, 2019. The Board sets the dates to open received bids for the sale of surveyed land dedicated to the permanent school fund, for the lease of land for prospecting or exploring for, mining, producing, storing, caring for, transporting, preserving, selling, or disposing of oil, gas, or other minerals leased under this chapter, and for the commitment of land to a contract for development.

Gilbert “Gil” Burciaga of Austin is the chairman of ARM Energy LLC. He currently serves as a member of the Hyde Park Baptist Church Foundation. Burciaga received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University.