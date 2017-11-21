Governor Abbott Reappoints Bayless To State Cemetery Committee

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jim Bayless to the State Cemetery Committee, a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The committee works with the State Preservation Board to adopt rules to manage oversight of the Texas State Cemetery.



Jim Bayless of Austin is a retired attorney with James L. Bayless, Jr., LLC, and previously worked for the Reagan White House and the United States Department of Commerce. He is vice chairman of The University of Texas System Archer Center Advisory Board. Bayless received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University.