Governor Abbott Names Ritchey Chair of Texas Juvenile Justice Board

Governor Greg Abbott has named Judge Wes Ritchey presiding officer of the Texas Juvenile Justice Board. Ritchey was appointed to the board in January of 2017. He currently serves as the chair of the Finance and Audit Committee and is a member of the Safety and Security Committee for the board. The board is charged with developing and implementing rules to govern the department, executive director and staff, and to establish the mission and set goals for the department to emphasize keeping youth in home communities while balancing rehabilitative needs with public safety.

Wes Ritchey of Dalhart is the county judge of Dallam County, which among other duties includes hearing juvenile cases for the county and serving as part of the Dallam-Hartley-Sherman County Juvenile Probation Board. He is president of the Dalhart Area Child Care Center Board of Directors, and previously served as Dallam County treasurer which additionally serves as the fiscal officer for the juvenile probation board, president of Dalhart ISD Board of Trustees, and as a certified juvenile probation officer. He is a member of the Texas Association of Counties and the Panhandle County Judge & Commissioners Association and volunteers for the Dallam County 4-H. Ritchey received a Bachelor of Arts from Texas Tech University.