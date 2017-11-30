Governor Abbott Names Chair And Appoints Six To Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board

Governor Abbott has appointed James Michael Lunsford, D.P.M. and Joe E. Martin, D.P.M. to the Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2019. He also appointed Leslie Campbell, D.P.M. and Renee K. Pietzsch, D.P.M, for terms set to expire on February 1, 2021 and appointed Brian Bradford Carpenter, D.P.M. and Travis A. Motley, D.P.M. for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023. The governor named Motley presiding officer. The advisory board provides advice and recommendations to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on technical matters relevant to the regulation of the practice of podiatry.

James Michael Lunsford, D.P.M. of Spring Branch is a retired podiatrist and the medical director for Synergist Medical Management. He is a fellow with the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and a member of the Texas Podiatric Medical Association and the American Podiatric Medical Association. Additionally, he is board certified with the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. Lunsford received a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Houston and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine.

Joe E. Martin Jr., D.P.M. of College Station has been a podiatrist on staff at Scott and White Clinics for 28 years, and currently works at the Scott and White Clinic in College Station. He is a member and former president of the Texas Podiatric Medical Association. He is board certified in foot surgery with the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. Martin received a Bachelor of Science in microbiology with a minor in chemistry from Brigham Young University and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the California School of Podiatric Medicine.

Leslie Campbell, D.P.M. of Plano is a podiatrist in private practice at Presbyterian Hospital of Allen. She is a member of the Dallas County Podiatric Medical Society and Texas Podiatric Medical Association, and a member of the board of trustees of the American Podiatric Medical Association. She is a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, American College of Foot and Ankle Orthopedics, and the American Professional Wound Care Association. She volunteers for Boy Scouts of America and is a judge for the American Podiatric Medical Association Scientific Affairs poster contest. Campbell received a Bachelor of Science in biology from Stonehill College and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the California College of Podiatric Medicine.

Renee Pietzsch, D.P.M. of Georgetown is a podiatrist and owner of Central Texas Foot Specialist. She is a member of the Texas Podiatric Medical Association and the American Podiatric Medical Association, a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgery, and a diplomate of the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. She volunteers for the Parkside Elementary School PTA and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and formerly volunteered for Medical Mission at Home. Pietzsch received a Bachelor of Science in nutritional science from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the California College of Podiatric Medicine.

Brian B. Carpenter, D.P.M. of Paradise is a podiatrist and owner of North Central Texas Podiatry. He is a member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and a board member of the American Academy of Foot and Ankle Osteosynthesis. Additionally, he is a member and former president of the Texas Podiatric Medical Association and a former school board member of Bridgeport Independent School District. Carpenter received a Bachelor of Science in biomedical science from Texas A&M University, and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine.

Travis A. Motley, D.P.M. of Colleyville is a podiatrist, professor of orthopedic surgery, and director of the podiatric surgical residency at John Peter Smith Hospital. He is a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association, Texas Podiatric Medical Association, and the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons. Motley received a Bachelor of Science in biology and chemistry and a Master of Science in biology from Texas Christian University and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Des Moines University.