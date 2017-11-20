Governor Abbott Names Chair And Appoints Nine To State Board Of Dental Examiners

Governor Abbott has appointed Kimberly Haynes, D.M.D., David H. Yu, D.D.S., and Lois Palermo to the State Board of Dental Examiners for terms set to expire on February 1, 2019. He also appointed David Tillman, D.D.S., Robert McNeill, D.D.S., and Margo Y. Melchor, MEd., Ed.D., for terms set to expire on February 1, 2021. Additionally, he appointed Bryan Henderson, D.D.S., Jorge Quirch, D.D.S., and Lorie L. Jones for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023. The governor named David Tillman presiding officer. The board regulates the practice of dentistry and dental hygiene in the state.

Kimberly Haynes, D.M.D. of College Station is a general dentist and owner of Haynes Dental, PLLC an Aspen Dental practice. She is a member of the American Dental Association and the National Dental Association. She is a former executive board member of the Student National Dental Association and a former member of the Massachusetts Dental Society. Haynes received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Prairie View A&M University and a Doctor of Dental Medicine from Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine. She also received her Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) from Boston University.



David H. Yu, D.D.S. of Austin is a board-certified periodontist and owner of Dr. Yu And Associates. He is a member of the American Academy of Periodontology, Southwest Society of Periodontics, Texas Society of Periodontics, Texas Dental Association, and the Capital Area Dental Society. Dr. Yu received a Bachelor of Science in microbiology from Indiana University, a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Indiana University School of Dentistry, General Practice Residency and Periodontology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.



Lois Palermo of League City is a licensed dental hygienist at Drs. Castille & Castille. She is a member of the American Dental Hygienist Association, Texas Dental Hygienist Association, and the Bay Area Dental Hygienist Association. Palermo received an Associate in Applied Science in dental hygiene from Del Mar College and a Bachelor of Science in technology, occupational technology and industrial studies from the University of Houston.



David Tillman, D.D.S. of Aledo is a general dentist in private practice in Fort Worth. He is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, Academy of General Dentistry, American Dental Association, American Society of Orthodontics, and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. He is a member of the Aledo Independent School District Board of Directors and he has volunteered for the American Dental Association Give Kids a Smile Program, Texas Dental Association Save a Smile Program, John Peter Smith Dental Clinic, and Texas Mission of Mercy. Tillman received a Bachelor of Science from Baylor University and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from The University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston, and completed a one year general dental practice residency program at Saint Anthony hospital in Oklahoma City.



Robert G. McNeill, D.D.S., M.D. of Dallas is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon in private practice. He is a member of the American Dental Association, American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Texas Dental Association, the Dallas County Dental Society and former president of the American Student Dental Association. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, a former member of the Blue Ribbon Panel on Dental Anesthesia/Sedation Safety and was a staff dentist with the Texas dental board. Dr. McNeill received a Bachelor of Science with honors in biology and psychology from McMaster University, a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry and his Medical degree from Case Western Reserve University.



Margo Y. Melchor, MEd., Ed.D. of Houston is a licensed dental hygienist and the director of community outreach and associate professor at UTHealth The University of Texas at Houston School of Dentistry . She is a board member of the Hispanic Dental Association Foundation and the Colgate-Palmolive Global Partners and a member of the American Dental Hygienists Association. Additionally, she is a past president and an active member of the Hispanic Dental Association. Melchor received a Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene from The University of Texas at Houston Health Science Center at Houston Dental Branch and a Doctor of Education in professional leadership from The University of Houston.



Bryan Henderson, II, D.D.S. of Dallas is a dentist anesthesiologist and a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M University Baylor College of Dentistry. He is a member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, American Dental Society of Anesthesiology, American Academy of Pain Management, and the Dallas County Dental Society. Additionally, he is a member and past president of American Society of Dentist Anesthesiologists, board member of Woodhill Medical Park, and board member and treasurer for the Orange Tree Association. Henderson received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin, Doctor of Dental Surgery from Texas A&M College of Dentistry, and a certificate in anesthesia from the Medical College of Pennsylvania.



Jorge Quirch, D.D.S. of Missouri City is a general dentist at DDS Associates in Houston. He is a clinical associate professor at The University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston and a member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, Greater Houston Dental Society, and the Southwest Society of Oral Medicine. Additionally, he received his fellowship from the Academy of General Dentistry in 2007. Quirch received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from The University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston.



Lorie Jones of Magnolia is a licensed dental hygienist and the Director of Dental Services at TOMAGWA HealthCare Ministries. She is a member of the American Dental Hygienist Association and the Texas Dental Hygiene Educators Association and a past president and member of the Texas Dental Hygienist Association. Additionally, she is president of the University of Texas Dental Hygiene Alumni Association, past president and member of the Greater Houston Dental Hygienist Association, and a member of the Texas Oral Health Coalition. Jones received a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene from The University of Texas at Houston.