Governor Abbott Designates Three To Texas Violent Gang Task Force

Governor Greg Abbott has designated Martin “Ringo” Deleon Jr., Faith Johnson, and Brian Martinez to the Texas Violent Gang Task Force for terms to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Task Force forms strategic partnerships among local, state, and federal criminal justice, juvenile justice, and correctional agencies to better enable those agencies to take a proactive stance towards tracking gang activity and the growth and spread of gangs statewide.

Martin “Ringo” Deleon Jr. of Corpus Christi is a police officer and gang investigator for the Corpus Christi Police Department, with 30 years of law enforcement experience. He is president of the Texas Gang Investigators Association and a member of the National Alliance of Gang Investigators Association, Corpus Christi Police Officers Association, and Leadership Corpus Christi. Additionally, he volunteers with his local Boys and Girls Club.

Faith Johnson of Cedar Hill is the Dallas County Criminal District Attorney and former State District Judge of the 363rd Judicial District Court. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Dallas Bar Association, J.L. Turner Legal Association, North Texas Crime Commission, and the United States Christian Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, she is secretary and a board member of The Potter's House of Dallas. Johnson received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and a Master of Education in community counseling from Georgia State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

Brian Martinez of Houston is a Specialty Court Supervisor for the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department’s Gang and Drug Courts. Additionally, he serves as a trainer for introductory gang topics for all new and current staff at the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department. He is a volunteer coach with Northwest Baseball Association and I9 Sports. Martinez received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Houston-Downtown.