Governor Abbott Appoints Whitman As Commissioner Of The Department Of Family And Protective Services

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Henry “Hank” Whitman as the Commissioner of the Department of Family and Protective Services for a term set to expire on September 1, 2019.

Henry “Hank” Whitman of Floresville has served as the Commissioner since April 2016. He previously served the Texas Department of Public Safety for 22 years, spending 10 of those years as a Texas Ranger. In 2011, he was named chief of the Texas Rangers. Additionally, he served as president of Whitman Consulting, a professional service company that provides security consulting and private investigations. Whitman received a Bachelor of Science in law enforcement from Southwest Texas State University and a Master of Public Administration in criminal justice from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi. Additionally, he is a military veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps.