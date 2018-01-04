Governor Abbott Appoints Villarreal To Texas Facilities Commission

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Rigo Villarreal to the Texas Facilities Commission for a term set to expire on January 31, 2023. The Commission manages state government buildings and handles the sale of surplus property, including property donated to the state by federal programs.

Rigo Villarreal of Mission is the superintendent of bridges for the City of McAllen. He is a board member of the Rio Grande Valley Chamber of Commerce, McAllen Chamber of Commerce, and the Border Trade Alliance Executive Board, and a member of the Texas Transportation Commission Border Trade Advisory Committee. Additionally, he is a former member of the Freight Advisory Committee and the Panama Canal Stakeholder Working Group for the Texas Department of Transportation. Villarreal received a Bachelor of Social Work and a Master of Public Administration from The University of Texas – Pan American.