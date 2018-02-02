Governor Abbott Appoints Parrish And Garza To Texas Municipal Retirement System Board Of Trustees

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jimmy “Jim” Parrish and appointed Jesus A. Garza to the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023. The Board oversees the Texas Municipal Retirement System, which is responsible for providing a secure retirement benefit plan for more than 800 cities.

Jimmy “Jim” Parrish is the Deputy City Manager for the City of Plano. He is the past president of the National Public Employers Labor Relations Association and the Texas Municipal Human Resources Association. In addition, he is a member of the Texas City Managers Association, Leadership Plano, and Leadership North Texas. His certifications include Society for Human Resource Management SHRM-SCP, Certified Public Manager CPM, Certified Labor Relations Professional CLRP, and ICMA-CP. Parrish received a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Masters of Business Administration from West Texas A&M University.

Jesus A. Garza is the City Manager of the City of Kingsville. He is a member of the Texas City Management Association, Local Government Hispanic Network and the International City Management Association. He is a board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Kingsville and a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Garza received a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a Master of Public Administration in urban management from St. Mary’s University, and received a Graduate Certificate in urban and regional planning from The University of Texas at San Antonio.