Governor Abbott Appoints New To Texas Transportation Commission

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Alvin New to the Texas Transportation Commission for a term set to expire on February 1, 2021. The Commission governs the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and is responsible for policymaking regarding the state’s highway system, developing a statewide transportation plan, assisting the development of public transportation and adopting rules for TxDOT’s operation.

Alvin New of Christoval is owner of 4N Ranches. He is the former CEO of Town & Country Food Stores and former mayor of San Angelo. He is a former member of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Board and the Concho Valley Center for Economic Development Board. Currently, he is a member of the Texas Tech University Foundation Board and the Goodfellow Air Force Base Advisory Council, and he serves on various councils and committees for Angelo State University. Additionally, he is a former state board member of the Texas Restaurant Association, former vice chairman of the National Association of Convenience Stores, and a former member of the Wells Fargo Community Bank Board. New received a Bachelor of Business Administration in management from Angelo State University.