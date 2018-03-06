Governor Abbott Appoints Koncaba And Swanson To Texas Mutual Insurance Company Board Of Directors

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kristi Koncaba and reappointed John Swanson to the Texas Mutual Insurance Company Board of Directors for terms set to expire on July 1, 2023.

Kristi Koncaba of Friendswood is president, chief operating officer, and board member of Texan Bank and the executive vice president, chief operating officer, secretary, board member, and co-founder of Friendswood Capital Corporation. She is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), HR Certification Institute, HR Houston, Texas Bay Area SHRM, and Financial Women in Texas. Additionally, she is a board member of the Bay Area YMCA, Innovative Alternatives, Inc., South Belt-Ellington Chamber of Commerce, and the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Koncaba received a Bachelor of Science in American jurisprudence and a Master of Arts in human resources management from the University of Houston – Clear Lake.

John Swanson of Frisco is president and CEO of Utica Resource Ventures, LLC. He is a member of the Independent Petroleum Association of America and a former technical reviewer of papers for the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Additionally, he is a former trainer Junior Achievement. Swanson received a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a Master of Business Administration in finance from the University of Dallas.