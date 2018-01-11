Governor Abbott Appoints Kauffman As Inspector General For Health And Human Services

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sylvia Hernandez Kauffman as the Inspector General for Health and Human Services for a term set to expire on February 1, 2018.

Sylvia Hernandez Kauffman of Austin has served as the Principal Deputy Inspector General for Health and Human Services since early 2016. Previously, she served in strategic leadership roles at the Inspector General’s Office and at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Kauffman received a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Stanford University and a Master in Public Policy from Harvard University.