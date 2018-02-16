Governor Abbott Appoints Hood And Taylor To The Texas Commission On Law Enforcement

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Ron Hood and appointed Jack Taylor to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement for terms set to expire on August 30, 2023. The Commission establishes and enforces standards to ensure that the people of Texas are served by highly trained and ethical law enforcement, corrections, and telecommunications personnel.

Ron Hood of Dripping Springs serves as a Constable in Hays County and is a former police officer with over 40 years of law enforcement expertise. He is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Central Texas Justice of the Peace and Constables Association. He received specialized training in Narcotics and Dangerous Drug Law Enforcement from the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, Financial Forensic Techniques from the U.S. Department of Treasury Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, and Counter-Drug Special Weapons and Tactics from the U.S. Military Police School, and is a certified Fire and Explosion Investigator by the National Association of Fire Investigators.

Jack Taylor of Austin is a retired security expert. Prior to working as a private security director for various companies, he served in the U.S. Secret Service, including four years on the presidential detail, and subsequent assignments with the U.S. General Accounting Office, where he was appointed to the U.S. House of Representatives Iran-Contra Committee and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. He is a decorated U.S. Marine Captain having served two tours in Vietnam. He earned the Bronze Star, Navy Commendation, Purple Heart medals, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. He is a member of the Association of Former Agents of the U.S. Secret Service and the Marine Corps Association. Taylor received a Bachelor of Arts in music education from the University of North Texas.