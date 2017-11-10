Governor Abbott Appoints Four To P-TECH Advisory Council

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Charles “Chuck” Cook, Angela Farley, Jose “Joe” Gomez, and Mike Reeser to the P-TECH Advisory Council for terms at the pleasure of the Governor. The council will make recommendations to the TEA Commissioner regarding the establishment and administration of the P-TECH Program and criteria for a campus’ designation as a P-TECH school.



Charles “Chuck” Cook of Flower Mound is the CEO of Responsive Education Solutions, and has more than 25 years of experience in private and public school education. He is a founding member of Texas Charter School Association (TCSA), vice chair of the TCSA Elected Advocacy Committee, and a member of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools Policy Advisory Council. Cook received a Bachelor of Arts from Luther Rice College.



Angela Farley of Dallas is senior vice president of Education and Workforce for the Dallas Regional Chamber, and starting in December she will be the CFO/COO. She is a board member of the Workforce Board – Dallas County and Early Matters – 0-8 year Collaborative and a member of Texas Student Success Council and the Regional Workforce Leadership Council. Additionally, she is an industry representative on the Texas Team for Texas Pathways to Prosperity and a board member and advisory council member for Commit to Dallas – Education Collaborative. Farley received a Bachelor of Business Administration in economics and finance from Baylor University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California at Irvine.



Jose “Joe” Gomez of El Paso is director of Business Development and Community Affairs for Jordan Foster Construction, LLC. He is a committee member of The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Athletic Hall of Fame and the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame. Additionally, he is former chairman of the El Paso Museum of History Circle of Giants and the UTEP Heritage Commission, former board member of the UTEP Civil Engineering Advisory Board, and former volunteer executive director for the Alumni Academy of Civil Engineers. Gomez received a Bachelor of Arts in history from UTEP.



Mike Reeser of Crawford is Chancellor and CEO of Texas State Technical College. He is past president of the Sweetwater Chamber of Commerce, past chairman of the Region 2 Higher Education Regional Council, former board member of the Texas Midwest Community Network and the Waco Chamber of Commerce, and a former member of the Lt. Governor’s P-TECH Advisory Council. Additionally, he is a former member of the Texas State Guard and the Rotary Club of Sweetwater and a former board member of the Girl Scout Council of Texas-Oklahoma. Reeser received a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Arlington.

