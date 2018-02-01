Governor Abbott Appoints Eight To Dental Review Committee

Governor Abbott has appointed Andy Chang, D.D.S. and Joana Allaire to the Dental Review Committee for terms set to expire on February 1, 2019. He also appointed Reena Kuba, D.D.S., Shahrooz Seifikar, D.D.S., and Brenda Olivarez for terms set to expire on February 1, 2021, and appointed Nancy Evans, (Ret.), D.D.S., Jesse Teng, D.D.S., and Amanda Richardson for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023. The committee serves on informal settlement conference panels to determine whether an informal disposition of a contested case against a license holder is appropriate, and to make recommendations for the disposition of the complaint or allegation.

Andy Chang, D.D.S. of Dallas is a prosthodontist and owner at Elite Dental Associates. He is a member of the Dallas County Dental Society, Texas Dental Association, American Dental Association, American Society of Osseointegration, American College of Prosthodontics, American College of Implantologist, and the International Congress Oral Implantologists. Additionally, he is a regional board member for the Make a Wish Foundation. Chang received a Bachelor of Arts in biology from The University of Texas at Austin, a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Baylor College of Dentistry, and a Master of Science in oral biology from Baylor College of Dentistry with a specialty certificate in prosthodontics.

Joanna Allaire of The Woodlands is a licensed dental hygienist and the director of the dental hygiene program at Lone Star College. She is a member of the American Dental Hygienists Association, Texas Dental Hygienists Association, and the American Dental Education Association and a member and past president of the Greater Houston Dental Hygienists Association. Allaire received a Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene from The University of Texas at Houston, and a Master in dental hygiene from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Reena Kuba, D.D.S. of The Colony is a pediatric dentist in private practice in Irving, TX. She is a consultant for the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, of which she is also a diplomate, and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the Academy of Laser Dentistry. In addition, she is an active member of the Greater Dallas Pediatric Dental Society, Dallas County Dental Society, and the Texas Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. Kuba received a Bachelor of Science in biology from The University of Texas at Dallas and a Doctor of Dental Surgery, a certificate in pediatric dentistry, and a Master of Science in Oral Biology from Baylor College of Dentistry.

Shahrooz Seifikar, D.D.S. of Dallas is a dentist anesthesiologist and president of Dental Anesthesia Specialists. He is a member of Texas Academy of General Dentistry, Society of Ambulatory Anesthesia, and the American Society of Dentist Anesthesiologists. He is diplomate with the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology and the American Dental Board of Anesthesiology. Seifikar received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Dallas and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Baylor College of Dentistry. Additionally, he completed a three year postdoctoral residency in Dental Anesthesiology at the University of Pittsburg School of Dental Medicine.

Brenda Olivarez of Rockport is a licensed dental assistant at David J. Mills, D.D.S. She is a member of the American Dental Assistants Association and a member and president of the Coastal Bend Dental Assistants Association and the Texas Dental Assistants Association. Olivarez received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Texas A&M at Corpus Christi.

Jesse Teng, D.D.S. of El Paso is an orthodontist and owner of JT Orthodontics. He is a member of the Texas Dental Association, American Dental Association, and the American Association of Orthodontists and their House of Delegates. Additionally, he is a member and immediate past president of the Texas Association of Orthodontists and a board member of the Southwestern Society of Orthodontists. Teng received a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering from The John Hopkins University, a Doctor of Dental Surgery, with a concentration in orthodontics from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine, and a certificate in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics from the University of Rochester Eastman Dental Center.

Nancy Evans, (Ret.), D.D.S. of Wichita Falls is a dentist and clinical director at the J Allred Unit, administered through Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. She is a member of the Association of the U.S. Navy, and the Marine Memorial Association. Evans is a retired U.S. Navy Captain from the Dental Corps Reserve and has been in private practice in Texas since 1983. Evans received a Bachelor of Science with honors from the University of Central Oklahoma, and a Doctor of Dental Surgery with honors from Oklahoma University College of Dentistry.

Amanda Richardson of Tyler is a registered dental hygienist, professor and clinical coordinator at Tyler Junior College. She is a member of the American Dental Education Association, East Texas Dental Hygienists’ Association, Texas Dental Hygienists’ Association, and the American Dental Hygienists’ Association and a member and president of the Texas Dental Hygiene Clinical Coordinators’ Association. Richardson received an Associate of Applied Science in dental hygiene from Tyler Junior College, a Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene from Texas Woman’s University, and a Master of Science in human resource development from The University of Texas at Tyler.