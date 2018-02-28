Governor Abbott Appoints Callas And Wesson To Texas Commission Of Licensing And Regulation

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ray Callas, M.D. and Gary Wesson, D.D.S. to the Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023. The commission oversees the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Ray Callas, M.D. of Beaumont is a physician anesthesiologist and partner for Anesthesia Associates. He is a member of the of the Texas Medical Association Board of Trustees, president-elect for the Texas Society of Anesthesiologists, fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology, and vice chairman for Texas Medical Liability Trust. Additionally, he is a member of the First Financial Bank Board of Directors, Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Advisory Board, and multiple hospital leadership positions. He is a former gubernatorial appointee and past chairman to the Jefferson and Orange County Board of Pilot Commissioners. Callas received a Bachelor of Science in microbiology from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Medical Branch.

Gary Wesson, D.D.S. of Bastrop is a retired orthodontist. He is a former assistant clinical professor at The University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Dental School, Department of Developmental Dentistry, and retired dental officer at the Veterans Administration Dental Residency Program in San Antonio. He is a member of the San Antonio District Dental Society and a former member of the Texas Dental Association Financial Review Council. He is former president, vice president, and secretary/treasurer for the Nueces Valley District Dental Society and a retired member of the American Association of Orthodontists. Additionally, he is a certified lay pastor for Mission Presbytery, former elder at Covenant Presbyterian Church in San Antonio, and a former board member for Corpus Christi Metro Ministry. Wesson received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin and a Doctor of Dental Surgery and a Master of Science in orthodontics from The University of Texas Health Science Center Dental School at Houston.