Governor Abbott Appoints Bauman To Governor’s Committee On People With Disabilities

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ellen M. Bauman to the Governor’s Committee On People With Disabilities for a term set to expire on February 1, 2019. The committee works to ensure Texans with disabilities have the opportunity to enjoy full and equal access to lives of independence, productivity and self-determination.

Ellen M. Bauman of Joshua is the Special Needs Ministry Liaison for First United Methodist Church in Arlington and is a certified Christian Educator. She is a member of the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Council of Tarrant County and the North Central Texas Aging Disability Resource Center and a former member of the Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Prevention Work Group for the Texas Office for the Prevention of Developmental Disabilities. Additionally, she volunteers with Arc Greater Mid Cities and Texas Parent to Parent. Bauman attended Texas Wesleyan University and Tarrant County College and received a certificate of Christian Education from Columbia College in Columbia South Carolina.