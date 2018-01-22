Governor Abbott Appoints Allensworth To Texas Facilities Commission

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed William Allensworth to the Texas Facilities Commission for a term set to expire on January 31, 2021. The commission manages state government buildings and handles the sale of surplus property, including property donated to the state by federal programs.

William Allensworth of Austin is a retired attorney and of counsel to Allensworth & Porter, L.L.P., and was the adjunct professor of construction law for 30 semesters at The University of Texas School of Law. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, a member and a former board member of the American College of Construction Lawyers, a fellow of the American College of Construction Lawyers, and an honorary member of the Texas Society of Architects. He is a founding member of the Construction Law Section of the State Bar of Texas and a founding member and former chairman of the Construction Law Section of the Austin Bar Association. Additionally, he is former board chairman of St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, former firefighter and commissioner for Travis County Emergency Services District No. 9, and a former board member of the Heritage Society of Austin and Rolling Hills West Home Owners Association. Allensworth received a Bachelor of Arts from Austin College and a Juris Doctor degree, with High Honors, from Texas Tech University School of Law. Prior to attending law school, he served as an artillery lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps (USMC).