Abbott Appoints Three To Texas State Technical College System Board Of Regents

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed John Hatchel and appointed Charles “Pat” McDonald and Tiffany Tremont to the Texas State Technical College (TSTC) System Board of Regents for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023.

John Hatchel of Woodway retired after serving 33 years in municipal administration in various cities in Texas. He served as deputy and assistant city manager for the City of Waco, city manager for the City of Plainview, and an assistant city manager for the City of Abilene. He is chairman of the TSTC System Board of Regents and former chairman of its Finance Committee. He is a life member of the Texas City Management Association and the International City Management Association and a member of the Brazos Higher Education Service Corporation, Texas Legal Board of Directors, and the State Bar of Texas Standing Committee on Minimum Continuing Legal Education. Additionally, he is a former member and chairman of the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners and a former member State Bar of Texas Board of Directors. Hatchel received a Bachelor of Science from West Texas State University.

Charles “Pat” McDonald of Richmond is president and CEO of the Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation. He is a member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and a director of the Morton Cemetery Association and the Winston Foundation. Additionally, he is a former trustee and chair of the George Foundation. McDonald received a Bachelor of Science in agriculture economics from Texas A&M University.

Tiffany Tremont of New Braunfels is founder, president, and CEO of Silotech Group, Inc. She is former vice president of the Young Alamo AFCEANs Program, a chapter of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA), and a former president of the National Association for Female Executives San Antonio. Additionally, she graduated from the San Antonio Business Opportunity Academy. Tremont is a service disabled veteran of the United States Air Force and received a Bachelor of Science in information systems management from University of Maryland University College, where she is currently completing a Master of Science in cybersecurity management and policy.