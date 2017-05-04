Governor Abbott Statement On House Passage Of Convention Of States Resolution

Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement after the Texas House of Representatives passed a resolution (SJR 2) calling for a Convention of States. Passing a resolution for a Convention of States was one of Governor Abbott’s emergency legislative priorities.

"Today marks an important step toward restraining a runaway federal government and returning power back to the states and their respective citizens as our Founders intended. The Texas Legislature has heard and responded to the voices of those they represent, and I applaud the efforts of the Texas House to pass this important resolution. A call for a Convention of States reinforces Texas' status as a champion of limited government and individual freedom, and I want to thank Reps. Rick Miller, Phil King, Drew Darby, Andy Murr, Chris Paddie, Larry Gonzales and Ken King for their work and commitment in passing this resolution."