Governor Abbott Deploys Resources To Texas Panhandle To Combat Wildfires

Governor Greg Abbott has activated state resources to help combat wildfires in the Texas panhandle. In support of local efforts, the Governor has deployed Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid Strike Teams to assist local first responders. Other state agencies engaged in support of local officials include the Texas Forest Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

The Governor issued the following statement regarding the situation:

"As wildfires continue to spread in the Panhandle this evening, threatening Texans and their property, I have deployed resources to the region to help combat the fires," said Governor Abbott. "Due to the unpredictable nature of wildfires, I encourage local residents to heed all warnings from local emergency management officials as firefighters work swiftly to contain the fires. Cecilia and I extend our prayers to the firefighters injured while combatting these fires, and we thank all first responders for their tireless efforts on the front lines of this dangerous situation."